Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24 karat gold: Raghav Chaddha on Sukhbir Singh Badal's remarks

After Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made allegations about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, national spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chaddha slammed his remarks and said that they (SAD) are unable to digest their loss in assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There are some fired bullets of Punjab politics whose time is up. I think today after looting & destroying Punjab, these fired bullets have now resorted to character assassination of an elected CM. I condemn it and I would like to say that Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24 karat gold."

Chaddha termed the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo as a superhit and said that the BJP, SAD, and Congress are jealous of this duo.

"They cast an evil eye on this duo and levelled allegations. They should stop," he added.

The AAP leader said, "They are the same people who used to say before the election that Arvind Kejriwal has a dark complexion and Bhagwant Mann has bad habits. They used to make personal attacks. AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann replied to them through their work."

This comes after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he didn't want to speak for some time and wanted to give a free rein to the new government, but Bhagwant Mann's actions were intolerable today.

"This was not the first time, he has earlier also visited Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in an inebriated condition besides Bargari dharna site," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Sukhbir Singh also accused Kejriwal of taking control of the administration in Punjab and said that he is using its resources including the State helicopter for electioneering in Himachal Pradesh.

He condemned Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab government officials "in the absence" of the state chief minister and called it shameful.

"It's shameful! CM Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to AAP Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is not only taking meetings of Punjab officers in the absence of the CM but also ordering the postings of SSPs and DCs," he said.

Even 90 commandos of the Punjab Police have been deputed with the Delhi CM, added SAD chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

