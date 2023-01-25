Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day

Jammu, Jan 25 Owing to inclement weather and shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cancelled for the day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of #BharatJodoYatra in Ramban & Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume day after, January 27th at 8 a.m".

