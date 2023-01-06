Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves UP, re-enters Haryana

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday completed its Uttar Pradesh leg and re-entered the state of Haryana.

Thousands of people were seen welcoming the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on the final day of the UP leg.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last year.

The Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on January 3 and started from Ailum in Shamli district.

During the Yatra, thousands of people were seen coming out on the streets in support of Rahul Gandhi. The yatra covered a distance of about 15 kms and reached Unchagaon.

Moving ahead from Unchagaon in the second half, it entered Haryana via Kairana. During the journey, Rahul Gandhi was increasingly meeting and talking to thousands of people. Thousands of people were standing on the roadside.

Apart from these, RLD leaders and workers also gathered in large numbers with the party flag to welcome and support the yatra. Apart from this, many small and big regional parties also participated in the yatra and gave their support.

Sugarcane farmers who participated in the Yatra, brought their produce along with them. Apart from these, some groups of farmers were seen riding on tractors.

Several celebrities including actress Ritu Singh Puri joined the yatra today.

During the yatra, two dialogues were organised in Rahul Gandhi's presence during the lunch break. The first dialogue was the Social Justice Dialogue, in which leaders from various backward castes and Dalits participated.

In this dialogue there was discussion about increasing OBC reservation and caste census.

The yatra which re-entered Haryana on Thursday will pass through four districts of the state between January 5 and 10.

The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night.

The yatra will resume on Friday morning from Sanoli-Panipat road and later in the afternoon, a public meeting will be held in Panipat, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

