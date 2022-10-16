Bharat Jodo Yatra 'morning/evening walk' for Rahul Gandhi: Arun Singh

Bengaluru, Oct 16 BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said on Sunday that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is nothing more than Rahul Gandhi's 'morning and evening walk', which is being used to attack the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, the senior BJP leader said that instead of uniting India, the Yatra is more about uniting Karnataka Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Singh also shot down Congress' '40 per cent commission' campaign against the BJP government in Karnataka as a political stunt.

"Let them complain to the Lokayukta if they have any evidence of corruption," he said.

Complimenting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government for its pro-people approach to development, Singh said that the state had witnessed teacher recruitment scam, killing of Hindus, and the rise of the PFI during Congress rule.

He also said the BJP would fight the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka on the development issue and the benefits of a double-engine 'sarkar' at the Centre and in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor