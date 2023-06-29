Bhim Army chief discharged from hospital, vows to continue fight

Saharanpur (UP), June 29 Bhim Army chief and President of Azad Samaj Party, Chandra Shekhar Azad, has been discharged from SBD Hospital in Saharanpur.

He was admitted here on Wednesday after armed men attacked his convoy and a bullet grazed his stomach.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the hospital, Chandra Shekhar said that the attack would not deter him from working on his mission which was to empower the weaker sections of society.

“I am not going to give up my mission and those who attacked me should know that I will not bow to such tactics,” he said.

--IANS

