Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP for using 'Ram-Hanuman for polarisation'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "turning Lord Ram into a warrior-like figure and Hanuman into a symbol of anger to further the politics of polarisation".

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said that over the past few years, the change of image of Lord Ram and Hanuman to a more aggressive one is bad for society.

"We believe in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo. Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society," Baghel said.

Meanwhile, in the violence that erupted on April 10 in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession.

Tension also gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on May 3, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

Following the incident, Jodhpur Police issued orders imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.

( With inputs from ANI )

