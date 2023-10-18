Biden 'outraged and deeply saddened' by Gaza hospital explosion

Washington, Oct 18 US President Joe Biden has condemned the deadly strike of a hospital in Gaza but stayed away from assigning blame to any party, media reports said.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

He added that he spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the blast and directed his national security team to continue gathering information, The Times of Israel reported.

"The US stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocent lives killed or wounded in this tragedy," Biden said.

Israel said it did not strike the hospital and that the blast was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire that landed in Gaza. Hamas and much of the Arab world has blamed Israel for the hospital explosion, The Times of Israel reported.

Jordan cancelled Biden's meetings with King Abdullah, Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set for Wednesday.

--IANS

