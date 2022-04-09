Big jolt to AAP in Himachal, its state president Anup Kesari joins BJP

In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, its state unit AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the national capital.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence.

Meanwhile, Nadda will also be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh beginning today till April 12.

The development came days after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal-led party held a roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The rally witnessed thousands of supporters in the hill state.

The AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab. Notably, assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

Talking about the poll promises, Jain announced that the AAP government if comes to power would provide free electricity and water to the people of Himachal as well as education and health facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor