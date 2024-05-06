Big Names in the Third Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah, Supriya Sule, and More

The third phase of voting for 2024 Lok Sabha election will begin on Tuesday May 7. The third phase of voting will be commenced in Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. In all 93 constituencies will be voting across the 11 states and union territories. The third phase will include some big names.

In this phase some prominent faces will be contesting elections. This list includes Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Supriya Sule and her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra from Baramati, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Shivraj Chouhan from Vidisha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Parshottam Rupala, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Basavaraj Bommai, Narayan Rane, Digvijaya Singh, Badruddin Ajmal, and Shripad Naik.

According to the ECI the first phase of the Lok Sabha election recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase recorded a figure of 66.71%, the poll panel said on April 30. The final figures were substantially higher than the provisional polling estimates for the two phases released by the Election Commission earlier.