"Biggest enemy of OBC, Dalits": RJD attacks BJP amid row over "Modi" surname remark

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 : Days after BJP accused Congress of insulting OBC Community, the Rashtriya Janata Dal Party on Monday asked why the central government was not conducting a caste census of the other backward classes.

Taking to Twitter, RJD said BJP is the biggest enemy of OBC and Dalits. "Why doesn't BJP conduct caste census of OBCs?"

RJD in its official Twitter handle also wrote that BJP should inform how many OBC and Dalit ministers are in the Modi cabinet and how many are from other classes.

"BJP should tell how many IAS officers from the community were made through lateral entry. BJP should tell how many Vice-Presidents were there from the community", RJD tweeted.

On Friday, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda hit out at Rahul Gandhi and other Congress party leaders and accused them of insulting the OBC community.

Nadda also slammed the party for its alleged insulting attitude towards OBC and its leaders' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress leaders have forgotten the dignity of words and say, 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'. See the language of a party which had a national character. This party has lost all shame. Even when it has shrunk to this level," Nadda said earlier in the month.

Further attacking Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, "His (Rahul Gandhi) attitude towards OBC is not good. He uses disrespectful words for the community. What kind of party and leader is this?"

"Congress has insulted the OBC Community and the nation will not forgive it," he added.

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Kutch people are saying 'Modi tera Kamal Khilaiga'. Congress leaders are still living in their egos. This is all unfortunate," the BJP chief said earlier.

On March 23, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support.

The former Congress president today got bail from a sessions court in Gujarat in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor