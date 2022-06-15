Bihar Congress to submit memorandum to Guv against ED grilling Rahul

Patna, June 15 Bihar Congress leaders have decided to submit a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi for three days in a row by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said: "The ED officials are unnecessarily harassing and victimising our leader Rahul Gandhi. The charges levelled against him are baseless and politically motivated. The ED officials are acting on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Just like Mahatma Gandhi fought against the British government, we are fighting a similar war against the Narendra Modi government. We will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Thursday and place our perspective before him."

Jha said the ED is calling Rahul Gandhi for questioning again and again as if he is a criminal.

"Everyone knows which family he belongs to and what his family has done for the country. Our leader Sonia Gandhi had twice refused the post of Prime Minister. How could such a family indulge in dynasty politics? Rahul Gandhi could have easily held any ministerial portfolio during the UPA rule, but he never did so. The NDA government is deliberately hrrasing our leaders," Jha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor