Bihar court imposes fine on BJP MLA for model code of conduct violation

Patna, Nov 9 The MP-MLA court in Gopalganj on Wednesday imposed a fine on BJP MLA Ram Pravesh Rai for violation of the model code of conduct.

Rai was convicted in a special court of Justice Manvendra Mishra. The court has imposed a Rs 1000 fine. In case the fine is not paid, Rai will have to serve 6 months in jail.

Earlier the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Following that, Rai surrendered before the court. The court granted him conditional bail on that occasion.

Rai, the MLA from Barauli in Gopalganj district, confirmed the development.

"It was a violation of the model code of conduct during the 2010 Vidhan Sabha election. An FIR was lodged against me. I deposited the fine," Rai told .

