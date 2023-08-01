Bihar Education Minister reaches office after 27 day gap

Patna, Aug 1 After keeping away for 27 days, Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar reached his office on Tuesday evening.

At logger heads with the Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, he was not coming to the office on July 4 and working from his residence and during the period of absence.

On Tuesday, the minister, along with his private secretary Krishnanand Yadav, reached his office located in Vikas Bhawan and straight away went to his chamber located adjoining the chamber of Pathak.

Yadav, on behalf of the minister, had written a letter to Pathak on July 4 asking him to take consent of the Education Minister before taking decision. This had led to a controversy and the Department restricted the entry of Yadav.

Following that incident, Prof Chandra Shekhar refused to come to the office. He was thinking that his RJD;s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav or Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav may intervene but none of them took notice of the issue.

Eventually, he returned his office on his own.

