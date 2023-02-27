Bihar Finance Minister presents Economic Survey 2021-22

Patna, Feb 27 Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary presented the state's Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Assembly on Monday, saying the state has achieved third position in economic growth in the country, and only a narrow gap separates it from the first two states.

"We have limited resources in Bihar. We have rivers but the people of Bihar are more affected by floods. We are making efforts to resolve this issue but not getting success. The permanent solution of the flood is happening despite our efforts. We are heavily affected by Nepal as well. It is situated in the neighbourhood but it is an international matter," Chaudhary said.

As the economic survey, the per capita income has increased by Rs 6,400.

He also said that the state was not getting help from the Centre. "It has reduced funds, still we are making the projects with the resources we have in Bihar. We are focusing on developing the road infrastructure of Bihar. Reforms in education and health sectors increased 16 and 11 fold, respectively, in the last 16 years. The expenditure on education has increased by 8 per cent during the period of 16 years," he said.

"When PM Narendra Modi came to Bihar last time, he had appreciated the work done by the Bihar government in the education system. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always advocates the education of women. He said that the fertility rate will go down only when females of the state are educated. The Bihar government is working on it and it is giving good results," Chaudhary said.

