Bihar govt to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Patna, May 27 Bihar government has decided not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was scheduled to attend the event but cancelled it on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's direction.

Besides the Nitish Kumar government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekher Rao also have expressed their inability to attend the meeting.

According to sources, these leaders are upset with the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government, especially the Centre's issuance of an ordinance against the Supreme Court's decision to give the transfer-posting power to the Delhi government.

