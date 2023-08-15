Bihar: Injured sub-inspector succumbs

Patna, Aug 15 A sub-inspector of Samastipur Police who was injured while chasing cattle smugglers succumbed to injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Nand Kishore Yadav, the incharge of Mohanpur outpost in Samastipur district sustained gunshot injury on his forehead after buffalos smugglers open fired on the police team.

“We are conducting raids to nab animal smugglers in the region. The matter is under investigation and we are making efforts to identify the gang responsible for the attack,” said Vinay Tiwari, SP of Samastipur district.

Tiwari said that the complaints about cattle theft were reported before Nand Kishore Yadav in Mohanpur outpost and he was investigating the matter.

“He had received a tip-off that some cattle smugglers were transporting buffaloes in a vehicle and immediately constituted a team and chased them. He managed to release the buffalos but the smugglers opened fire on the police team and one of the bullets hit him on his forehead,” Tiwari said.

The injured sub-inspector was taken to a private hospital where the doctors had referred him to PMCH for better treatment, where he succumbed.

