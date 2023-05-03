Bihar law minister says 'if you want UP style of governance, shut courts'

Patna, May 3 While the BJP leaders are advocating a Yogi Adityanath style of governance in Bihar, state Law Minister Shamim Ahmed has said that first it needs to close all the courts and then think of governance like Uttar Pradesh has at present.

"When BJP is in power, Bihar is having Mangal Raj and when it goes out of power, Jungle Raj comes in Bihar. Go to Uttar Pradesh and experience the governance there. If you want Uttar Pradesh like governance in Bihar, first it needs to close all the courts," Ahmed said while interacting with media persons in Motihari.

"If all the decisions have to be taken by the chief minister, what is the need for courts," he said.

"We have Nitish Kumar style of governance in Bihar. I admit that the crime graph has increased in Bihar but that is only due to population growth. Our DGP has taken an initiative to deploy two SHOs in one police station to check the crime graph in Bihar," Ahmed said.

Shamim Ahmed went to Motihari to console the family members of the person who lost his life during indiscriminate firing on May 1. During the firing, four persons were also injured and are currently admitted in a hospital in Motihari.

