Bihar minister shares stage with state BJP chief in Patna

Patna, Aug 19 JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary, a Cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, was seen sharing the stage with state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary at an event in Patna on Saturday, raising eyebrows in the political circles.

The event was organised to pay respect to former Chief Minister late Jagannath Mishra on his fourth death anniversary, which was attended by both Ashok Chaudhary and Samrat Chaudhary who were seen appreciating each other.

While addressing the gathering, Samrat Chaudhary said: “There aren't many differences between me and Ashok Ji. If you merge both the names, it becomes 'Samrat Ashok'. We also share the same surname.

“My relationship with Ashok Ji goes back a long time. I was the youngest minister in Bihar government in 1998-99. After that, Ashok Ji also became a minister. We may be in different political parties, but our relationship is connected by heart,” Samrat Chaudhary said.

Ashok Chaudhary, the Building Construction Minister in Bihar government, said: “I know Samrat Chaudhary from the time he became a minister for the first time. He is now the state President of a national party and has big responsibility. I got his cooperation in my political career.”

