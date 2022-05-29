Bihar Minister urges all parties to join discussions over caste-based census

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Sunday wrote to all other party leaders and requested them to join in discussions over the caste census on June 1.

"I have written a letter to all other party leaders, requesting them to join us for discussions over the caste census on June 1. I am sure everyone will take part," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Choudhary informed that an all-party meeting on the caste-based census in Bihar will be held on June 1 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "not opposed" the all-party meeting on the caste-based census.

"All parties have agreed (on the caste-based census in Bihar). I've said that talks have been held with all parties and they've agreed on an all-party meeting on June 1. We hope that people of all parties will come. As far as Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned, they've not opposed it," he said.Choudhary added that almost all parties in the state have been in the favour of a caste-based census since the beginning.

The Bihar minister also said that following a decision that will be taken in the meeting, a meeting of state cabinet ministers will also be called for its implementation.

Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

Caste Census has become a key political issue in Bihar. Most of the parties in Bihar, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is in Opposition in the state, have called for Caste Census.

( With inputs from ANI )

