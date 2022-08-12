Bihar model to be replicated in whole country: Tejashwi

New Delhi, Aug 12 Bihar's new Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the cabinet expansion in the state even as sources said as Congress likely to get four berths in the new Nitish Kumar government.

After meeting Gandhi, Yadav claimed that same model would be replicated in the country, in a reference to Nitish Kumar again dumping the BJP to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagatbandhan

"This government is the public's government. It will be now be replicated across the country as people are fed of unemployment, inflation and communalism," the RJD leader said.

He said Nitish Kumar's decision is a slap to the BJP style of politics and countering the charges of their past fights, noted that there are fights in every household "but we are from the same socialist beliefs".

He also thanked Gandhi, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D. Raja and Other leaders.

The meeting gains significance as the cabinet expansion is due in a few days.

