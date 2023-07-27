Bihar State Election Commission disqualifies Chapra Mayor Rakhi Gupta

Patna, July 27 Bihar's State Election Commission has disqualified the recently-elected Mayor of Chapra, Rakhi Gupta on the basis of wrongful declaration in the affidavit.

As per her affidavit, she had mentioned she had two children. When the SEC verified her other documents, it found she had three children.

Rakhi Gupta had recently won the mayoral election, defeating her nearest rival Sunita Gupta.

Sunita Gupta, who was the former Mayor of Chapra, filed a complaint before the SEC demanding the cancellation of the result.

After hearing both sides, the SEC disqualified Rakhi Gupta.

Seubsequently, Rakhi Gupta has approached the Patna High Court against the decision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor