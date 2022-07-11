Bihar youth held for uploading objectionable post against PM Modi

Patna, July 11 A youth in Bihar's Gopalganj was arrested on Monday for uploading an objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident came a day before the Prime Minister's visit to Patna.

The accused, Arman Ali allegedly uploaded a Facebook post against the PM and it was spotted by local BJP leader Shambhu Narayan Singh.

"As the matter was very sensitive, and provocative with the sense of malign the image of Prime Minister, I have lodged a complaint in this matter in Baikunthpur police station. The accused is a native of Gandhua village under the police station," Singh said.

Following the complaint, police arrested Ali.

However, he, on the other hand claimed that he does not know how to operate an Android smartphone apart from receiving and dialing calls.

In a statement to the police, Ali claimed that he had given the mobile phone to his friends for playing games and they may have uploaded the objectionable content through his mobile. The local police are investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor