'Bikini Girl' Archana Gautam magic did not work in Hastinapur seat

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 'Bikini Girl' Archana Gautam had come down from the Congress party (UP Assembly Election) to try her luck in politics. However, she did not seem to be making any progress here. So far, Archana Gautam has got the fourth-highest number of votes. BJP's Dinesh Khatik has taken a big lead from the Hastinapur assembly constituency in Meerut.

Archana Gautam made her Bollywood debut in the film Great Grand Masti with actors Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. She was later seen in Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar and Baraat Company. Archana had done an item number in the movie Junction Varanasi. She has also acted in T-series music videos.

Archana Gautam was crowned Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. She later became Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India. She had represented India in Miss Cosmos World 2018. Archana Gautam is an actress, model and beauty pageant winner.

Archana Gautam had graduated in BJMC from IIMT, Meerut. Archana Gautam made her Bollywood debut in 2015. In Southern cinema, she is known as Bikini Girl. Now she is working in IPL ... it’s Pure Love in Telugu and Gundaj and 47A in Tamil films. She has also appeared in a number of commercials.

Now Archana has entered the political arena and her name is in the first list of the Congress recently announced by Priyanka Gandhi. After making a name for himself in Bollywood, the focus was on how Archana would win in the political arena.

Archana also has millions of followers on social media. In the Uttar Pradesh elections, Archana Gautam tried her luck in politics but failed. Archana Gautam has got only 766 votes so far in the counting of votes till the 14th round. BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik has got 55200 votes here and alliance candidate SP leader Yogesh Verma has got 50170 votes. BSP has got 5553 votes so far in this seat.