Birbhum violence: BJP fact-finding committee to submit report to JP Nadda today

The five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed after the Birbhum violence in West Bengal, will submit its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

Following the Birbhum violence, the BJP chief JP Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising four former IPS officers and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Bharati Ghosh, Satya Pal Singh, KC Ramamurthy and Brijlal are the four former IPS officers who are part of the committee.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Asked about TMC's allegation against the BJP of giving political colour to the Birbhum incident, Majumdar said, "This is the difference we have with TMC. This is not a political matter but a matter of law and order. There have been incidents of blasts, rapes and other crimes across West Bengal.

On TMC MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty allegedly threatening the BJP supporters ahead of the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll, Majumdar said, "Free and fair elections are next to impossible in West Bengal. The video of Narendra Nath Chakraborty validates the fact. Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, free and fair election is impossible. We demanded Election Commission to keep this person (Chakraborty) away from the election procedure."

A video has gone viral where Chakraborty is asking the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters so that they do not come out of their houses on the day of the polling.

( With inputs from ANI )

