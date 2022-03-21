Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM, says first task is to make state corruption-free

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term, N Biren Singh on Monday said that the first task of his government would be to make the state corruption-free.

After being administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan, Singh said: "My Government's first task would be to make Manipur a corruption-free state and will work day and night to wash out the corruption from the state."

He added, "Next task would be to wash out all drugs-related matter from the state and thirdly, would try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political dialogues are held with them."

He thanked his colleagues and MLAs who supported him and elected him as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

Singh also conveyed gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh. "Due to their relentless work for the state, BJP got a full majority and the government has been formed," he said.

He also conveyed his gratefulness for the people of the state.

Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister today after BJP retained power in the state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls. Singh, along with cabinet ministers Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, and Nemcha Kipgen, all from the BJP, and Awngbow Newmai from the Naga People's Front (NPF) were administered the oath by Governor La Ganesan.

The Congress had bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

