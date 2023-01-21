BJP all set for 9-day Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan in K'taka; Nadda to inaugurate

Vijayapura, Jan 21 Ahead of the assembly polls, ruling BJP is gearing up for nine-day Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan in Karnataka which will be inaugurated by BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday in Sidhagi of Vijayapura in the state.

Sindhagi is decked up for the mega event and BJP wants to kick-start campaigning in north Karnataka region, considered as a strong BJP hold. More than one lakh people are expected to attend the programme.

The Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan will be carried out from January 21 to January 29. The state leaders will also inaugurate the abhiyan at various locations across the state.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take part in the inauguration programme at Sindhagi. Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel will kick off the campaign in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Tumakuru, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mine and Coal Pralhad Joshi in Davanagere, BJP Karnataka In-Change Arun Singh in Chikkaballapur.

The ministers and MPs of Karnataka will inaugurate the campaign in their respective districts. The BJP workers would reach out to the voters with achievements, policies and programmes of BJP.

The party plans to establish contact with more than 1 crore beneficiaries of various programmes of the ruling BJP government.

Three crore stickers will be distributed to be pasted on vehicles. The stickers will have info-graphics of BJP's signature programmes such as 'Kisan Samman', 'Mudra'. The party has also planned a missed call campaign and registered more than 1 crore members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor