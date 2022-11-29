BJP Andhra chief writes to CM Jagan, demands CBI probe into Visakhapatnam 'land grab'

The BJP's state president in Andhra Pradesh, Somu Veerraju, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding a CBI probe into the Visakhapatnam 'land grab' case.

In his letter, of which thehas a copy, the BJP state president wrote, "The state Bharatiya Janata Party is demanding a CBI inquiry or by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, on the illegal transactions worth thousands of crores as per the current market value and alienation of land."

"In Visakhapatnam city, surrounding areas and Uttarandhra districts, along with the lands belonging to the government, private and endowment departments, the lands allotted to the freedom fighters, their families, and ex-military employees, whatever is found to be vacant, are being encroached illegally," Veerraju alleged in his letter.

"As the state BJP president, I am again bringing to your attention the fact that the lands have been seized," he further wrote.

The BJP state chief further claimed that the YSR Congress government was taking a 'duplicitous stand' on issues that need to be investigated.

On the modus operandi of the encroachers, Veerraju claimed, "Getting NOCs to encroach on government lands, obtaining NOCs from ex-soldiers and freedom fighters under threat or fear has been common."

The BJP leader further alleged that the 'land grab' started in 2004 under then chief minister, late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

He claimed the land grab continued from 2014, when a separate Telangana state was carved out of undivided Andhra Pradesh, till 2019, under the chief ministership of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandhrababu Naidu.

Taking on CM Jagan, the BJP state chief further wrote, "Since 2019, the Opposition and the media have been accusing you of illegal land allocations. I am questioning you and your government on behalf of the people through this letter."

He claimed, "By mocking democracy, behaving like bullies and putting pressure on officials, and the political leaders in power, the land-grabbers are terrorising the common people and confiscating their properties."

"Many of the land-grabbers join whichever party comes to power", Veerraju wrote futrther, adding that legislators, ministers, ex-ministers and members of parliament had come together to rob the people.

The previous TDP government had set up an SIT to investigate the alleged land grab. However, the party lost the Assembly elections before the probe team could come out with its report.

"After coming to power, people were waiting for you to fully investigate the past government's atrocities as per the promise given earlier," the BJP state chief further wrote.

Accusing the prevailing YSR Cong government for dragging its feet in the matter, Veerraju wrote, "Why did your government not reveal the facts of the investigation even after three and a half years? What happened to the SIT report? What happened to your government inquiry?"

He added that it was time for former CM Naidu and his successor Jagan to come clean and explain to the public why the promised probe into the alleged land grab is yet to happen in earnest.

Urging the CM to take necessary action at the earliest, Veerraju wrote, "...accept this letter as an urgent complaint and immediately respond to the Uttar Andhra land grab".

"Bring out the investigation reports on land allotments from 2004 to 2022 and transfer the land to the government and their original owners," he further asked of the state government.

Invoking BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's Andhra chief wrote, "Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath is taking on illegal encroachment, regardless of the encroacher's background. You should do the same."

In closing, he warned that the BJP's state unit would "do its best" to hold the CM to account before people's court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor