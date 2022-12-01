BJP bigwigs cast their votes in Gujarat Assembly polls

BJP bigwigs cast their votes in the first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly election in their respective constituencies on Thursday.

The polling is underway in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the ongoing elections, Union minister Darshana Jardosh said that they will be forming the government in the state with an absolute majority.

"People are voting for double-engine government in the state. People from every community have been voting and we will be forming a government with an absolute majority," Jardosh said after casting her vote at a polling booth in Surat.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya also cast her vote for the first phase at a polling station in Bhuj.

In Amreli, BJP leader and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala also cast his vote during the first phase polling.

The BJP candidate from Porbandar also cast his vote today and urged that every eligible citizen should vote as it is important for keeping the values of democracy alive.

"People should vote consciously. I believe that people like my working strategy and that is why they vote for me. I am given the power by the people, so I work for them," BJP MP and Porbandar candidate Babubhai Bokhiria said.

Gujarat BJP Vice President Mahendrasinh Sarvaiya cast his vote from the Chaturbhuj Vidyalaya polling booth in Palitana of Bhavnagar.

MP Mohan Kundaria also cast his vote from the polling booth here.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Home Minster Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil cast their votes at the respective polling stations in Surat.

After casting the voting, Patil said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic works every time and everywhere as people trust him and he is capable of meeting their expectations.

"Modi's magic works every time, everywhere. He's in people's hearts. They trust him and he is capable of meeting their expectations," Patil said before casting the vote.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai also cast his vote and termed the elections "semi-finals of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections" in the country.

"After the country accepted Gujarat's model of development in the year 2014, these 2022 assembly elections are the semi-finals for 2024 elections," Kanubhai Desai said.

Gujarat in its first phase of polling on Thursday recorded around 19.13 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

The polling was brisk to moderate in different places in the state.

As per the Election Commision of India (ECI), Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 26.47 per cent while Devbhumi Dwaraka recorded the lowest voter turnout at 15.86 per cent.

The voter turnout in Amreli was 19 per cent, Bharuch recorded 17.57 per cent, Bhavnagar was 18.84 per cent, Botad at 18.50 per cent, Dangs at 24.99 per cent, Gir Somnath at 20.75 per cent, Jamnagar was at 17.85 per cent, Junagadh at 18.85 per cent, Kachchh was at 17.62 per cent and Morbi at 22.27 per cent.

Voter turnout at Narmada was 23.73 per cent, Navsari was at 21.79 per cent, Porbandar was at 16.49 per cent, Rajkot was at 18.98 per cent, Surat was at 17.92 per cent,

Surendranagar was at 20.67 per cent and Valsad was at 19.57 per cent.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

( With inputs from ANI )

