BJP calls Delhi excise policy 'Reverse Robin Hood'

Referring to the excise policy of Delhi, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday alleging that the new policy shifted a significant share of money from the government to the liquor mafia.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the Delhi excise policy 'Reverse Robin Hood'.

The BJP spokeperson allegedly said that the new policy transferred a major share of public money to the liquor mafia.

"If we consider a 750 ml bottle of liquor, it comes for Rs 550. Under the Old Liquor Policy, the liquor stores were receiving Rs 33 and Rs 330 was going to the government coffer. Under the New Liquor Policy, the liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 and the government was receiving only Rs 8. This is what I call, 'Reverse Robin Hood'," the BJP leader said.

Poonawalla further alleged that even though, the liquor sales were going up, the money was going into the government coffers and the pockets of the liquor mafia.

"Even though the sale of liquor went up, there was burglary into the government coffer. The AAP government was filling the pockets of the liquor mafia with the money of the poor. Unfortunately, it happened in the COVID period," Poonawalla further said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on August 18, in connection with an alleged scam in the implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy, which now stands withdrawn.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated. Sisodia had alleged on August 22, that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.

( With inputs from ANI )

