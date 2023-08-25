BJP central leadership takes reins of Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 25 Setting aside its earlier decision of four senior leaders heading as many Parivartan yatras in Rajasthan, the party's central leadership has now announced that no single leader will represent a particular yatra but all the rallies will have mixed representation of MPs and MLAs, as per party officials.

According to the officials, the Parivartan Yatras will not be represented by one single face. Each yatra will cover 50 seats and the veteran leaders will have to participate in all four yatras.

Preparations for the same have been made from all four directions in the state. The first yatra will be kicked off from Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur by party president J.P. Nadda.

Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Beneshwar Dham on the second day of the yatra that begins on September 3.

After this, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will flag off two other yatras at Ramdevra in Jaisalmer and Gagamedi in Hanumangarh.

These programmes will be held on September 4 and 5. The rally will conclude with a large gathering of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur. As per plans, no leader should be considered as the face of the CM in the yatra.

In such a situation, a schedule has been made for the leaders to visit in Chaar Yatras. Chariots are getting ready for these yatras. The party's strategy is that the yatras should run for 20-22 days. Each trip should cover around 50 seats.

Issues related to paper leak, corruption, crime against women, law and order, farmers and electricity and water will be raised during the yatra.

Party in-charge Arun Singh said that no big leader of the state will be limited to one trip. They will have to travel in all yatras. "We have not handed over the command to anyone, but have appointed coordinators and co-coordinators to manage the system."

The party has appointed Arun Chaturvedi as coordinator for Sawai Madhopur, Chunnilal Garasia for Beneshwar, CR Chaudhary for Gagamedi, Rajendra Gehlot for the Ramdevra route.

Earlier it was discussed that leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh, Satish Poonia, CP Joshi etc. would get the

command. But none of these leaders will be limited to one route. All the leaders will participate in all the four yatras, said party leaders.

