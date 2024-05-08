BJP Congress Clash in Karnataka: One Injured After Polling Booth Fight During Lok Sabha Election 2024

A 45-year-old BJP worker was injured after workers of the BJP and Congress clashed with each other following a verbal spat at a polling station police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Bdyapur polling station falling under Surpur Assembly segment in Yadgir district on Tuesday. Bhimanna Mallappa Byali (45) suffered grievous injury in the head during the stone pelting. He was rushed to Yadgir district hospital after administering first aid at Surpur government hospital.

The BJP and Congress workers got into verbal spat over the voting of migrant workers during the polling for Surpur Assembly byelection, along with Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. The verbal spat soon turned into fist blows before the groups started hurling stones at each other. The police intervened and brought the situation under control. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik in January of this year. Raja Venugopal Nayak, who is the son of Raja Venkatappa, is the Congress candidate.

