BJP, Congress have agreement to loot Goa in alternate terms: Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking BJP and Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the two parties have an agreement to fill their coffers in alternate terms.

Kejriwal has been on a two-day visit to Goa for the election campaign of his party. He addressed rallies in Shiroda, Benaulim, Navelim, Cortalim and Velim.

"The Congress governed for 27 years, while the BJP ruled for 15 years. If people give them five more years, nothing will change. There are two types of politics -- on the one hand, you have the politics of the Congress and the BJP, who run businesses and fill their coffers with the tax money paid by the people. On the other hand, you have the politics of AAP, which is spending the tax money paid by the people for development purposes. Give AAP one chance," Kejriwal said at an election rally.

Kejriwal said if AAP fails to perform, people can vote it out the next time. He alleged that BJP and Congress have an agreement to loot Goa in alternate terms. Furthermore, he said voting for Congress means voting for the BJP.

"Both of them have an agreement that one of them stays in power for five years and the other one for the next five years. Both have an agreement that one party gets to loot people for once and the other party to do the same the next time. Delhi had given a chance to AAP. I want Goa to give us a chance. You will forget about other parties," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister said that BJP and Congress have no agenda for Goa's development or for the uplift of Goans. He said BJP government's ministers have been tainted by accusations of job scam, power scam, labour scam, ventilator scam and sex scandals.

"Do not let votes get divided this time. Trust us and give a chance to AAP. When the AAP government is formed every family will get a clear benefit of Rs 10 lakh in five years. AAP Government will provide free electricity, water, free healthcare, free pilgrimage, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to every woman above 18," he said

Kejriwal said, "I am not talking in the void. We have already done in Delhi what we are promising to do here. We have given good government schools and hospitals in Delhi and we will do it here too."

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

