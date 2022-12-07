'BJP could have focused more on MCD polls had Gujarat, Himachal elections didn't coincide'

Guwahati, Dec 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the BJP could have devoted more time for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had they not coincided with Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Sarma's remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday secured a comfortable majority to wrest power from the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by securing 134 seats in the 250-ward civic body.

Asserting that the BJP would perform well in Gujarat where counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday, Sarma said, "In Delhi, contrary to the predictions (by exit polls) of 60-70 seats, we (BJP) performed much better to win 104 wards. Had the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh did not coincide with the MCD polls, we could have focused more on the MCD elections."

The Assam Chief Minister, who had campaigned for the BJP both in Gujarat and Delhi, said: "The popularity of Prime minister Narendra Modi is only growing."

