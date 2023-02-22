BJP councillors recite Hanuman Chalisa in MCD House

New Delhi, Feb 22 Delhi BJP councillors raised slogans against the AAP and also recited the Hanuman Chalisa after delay in the election of Standing Committee members in MCD House on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the house was adjourned for an hour after AAP candidates were elected on the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, when the sitting commenced after the adjournment, the election of six Standing Committee members was delayed which triggered sloganeering by BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors claimed that the AAP has pre-planned to delay the Standing Committee members election.

BJP councillor Uman Bajaj said, "It is their plan to delay the Standing Committee members deliberately. Even the court has said to complete the process in a day".

