BJP demands resignation of Nitish over hooch deaths

Patna, April 17 Hours after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation to hooch tragedy victims, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary criticised him for not holding an all-party meeting to discuss the situation over the liquor deaths.

He said "Nitish Kumar is executing his 'Paltimar' approach in laws now. He has become ill and he should resign from the post of chief minister."

"Nitish Kumar had given a statement in the House that he will organise an all-party meeting to apprise the leaders of hooch deaths. But, he didn't organise the meeting and decided for compensation to promote himself. He has nothing to do with democracy. He is known as 'Paltu Kumar' in the past and he has executed the 'Paltimar' plan again without caring for laws," Chaudhary said.

"As per official figures, 37 persons lost their lives in the East Champaran hooch tragedy but the state government has taken action only on low rank officers. DGP, home secretary and chief secretary are guilty of liquor tragedy, hence action should be taken against them. Chief minister Nitish Kumar is also a home minister of the state, so he has to resign from the post," the BJP leader said.

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said: "The JDU-RJD-led Mahagahtbandhan government is responsible for the deaths due to hooch tragedies in Bihar. The way a large number of people died due to hooch tragedy in East Champaran attributes to arrogance and cruel face of the government."

Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to all family members of the victims who lost their lives in hooch tragedy since the liquor ban was imposed in April 2016.



