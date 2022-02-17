BJP diverting attention from real issues by blaming Nehru: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is indulging in blaming history including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to divert attention from resolving the issues of the people and rectifying their faulty policies.

"On one hand, people are facing problems of inflation and unemployment, on the other, the present government, in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes (faulty policies) and rectifying them, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people's problems," Singh said.

His remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous attack on Nehru during the election rallies in Punjab, Goa and in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Goa has attacked the Congress and said it "did not liberate" the state for almost 15 years after Independence and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not send armed forces to the state which was under Portuguese rule at that time.

The Prime Minister had also said that Jawahar Lal Nehru to maintain his image at the international level, Goa had to remain under imperial rule for years.

The former Prime Minister also stressed that PM Modi should maintain dignity (position) rather than blaming the history of the country as one cannot escape responsibility by blaming others.

"I feel that the PM's position has a special significance. The PM should maintain dignity rather than blame history to downplay faults. When I was Prime Minister for 10 years, I spoke through my work. I never let the country lose prestige before the world. I never undermined India's pride," he said.

Singh also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its "fake nationalism and divisive policy".

He also said that the NDA government at the Centre has failed in its foreign policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

