BJP does not want common people to get reservation benefits: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that BJP does not want common people to get the benefits of reservation.

While addressing a public gathering at Patel Samaj Maha sammelan in the Kankar district he said, "These days BJP are busy in selling airports and ports. Public equipment is being sold out. All government factories are being phased out. There will be no place left for you people to get jobs. How will one avail the benefit of reservation if BJP will keep on selling these units?".

CM Baghel further stated that the reservation bills related to reservations in government jobs and educational institutions that will increase the quantum of quota in the state to 76 per cent are still pending with Chhattisgarh Governor.

"I sent that bill in the month of December, three months have passed but no action has been taken as of now. The bill is still pending with Governor's office. The reservation proposal is hindered at Raj Bhawan and BJP is stopping it," he said.

During the event, he also mentioned that BJP should conduct a Census survey immediately so that it will be easy for the state government to prepare a list of beneficiaries eligible for various state government schemes.

"No Census has been conducted after the year 2011. It should have been conducted in the year 2021 but it is now being delayed for the past two years. This is depriving our people of the various government schemes in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also inaugurated various projects in the Kanker district.

He took to Twitter and said, "Today, was present in Kosariya Marar (Patel) assembly at village Karp in Kanker district. During this, 95 development works worth Rs 143.92 crores were dedicated to the Kanker district by performing bhoomipujan and inauguration. Also announced 50 lakh rupees to Kosariya Marar Samaj for construction of the social building".

