BJP doing negative politics, spreading rumours, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 14 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that BJP is doing negative politics and spreading rumours.

“The people of the country are watching them and see how they are spreading rumours and doing negative politics. They are blaming the state government for the death of a BJP leader despite Patna police having clarified everything.

“The person who was roaming with the deceased also gave the statement in public that they were not at the place where Lathi charge happened. They were in Chajju Bagh,” Yadav said.

During investigation, it was also revealed that the BJP leaders were involved in throwing chilli powder on police personnel.

“I want to ask them that how they brought the packets of chilli powder,” Yadav asked.

He said that BJP is an expert in negative politics. “When they are blaming the Bihar government for the Lathi charge, I want to ask them that a large number of farmers died during the agitation. People were killed in large numbers in Manipur. Who would take care of the responsibility of deaths of farmers and murders in Manipur,” Yadav said.

He said that BJP leaders are only leveling allegations but proving them is tough affair.

“They should think before leveling allegations. We have run monsoon sessions for four days. What is the benefit of it? If the opposition debates on issues and point out loopholes, we will answer it,” he said.

