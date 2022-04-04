BJP expels UP legislator for fielding son in Council polls

Lucknow, April 4 Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP has expelled its Legislative Council member Yashwant Singh and his son Vikrant Singh Rishu for six years for anti-party activities.

Yashwant Singh, who had resigned from the Vidhan Parishad in 2017 to enable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath become a member of the state legislature, has fielded his son as an Independent candidate in the ongoing council polls after he was denied ticket by the BJP.

The BJP's official candidate from Azamgarh-Mau is Arun Kant Yadav, former MLA of Phulpur-Powai. The SP has fielded outgoing MLC Rakesh Kumar Yadav.

Arun Kant Yadav is the son of SP MLA Ramakant Yadav.

Voting for 36 seats of the UP Legislative Council is to be held on April 9.

