BJP govt in Manipur started innovation, integration ending instability: Nadda

Imphal, Dec 24 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, J.P. Nadda on Friday claimed that the present government in Manipur initiated "innovation, infrastructure and integration" by removing the previous Congress government's "instability, insurgency and inequality".

Referring to the decade-old Manipur's "Ima Market", Nadda said the northeastern state is a great example of women empowerment in the country.

The world's largest all-women run 'Ima Market' or 'Ima Keithal' ('Mother's Market'), located in the Manipur state capital comprises 3,600 women traders.

Nadda referring to the Manipur BJP President, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said women development in the state is taking place under the leadership of women.

Women in Manipur have been the frontrunners in sports, freedom movement and literature, he said, adding that the state's Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer M.C. Mary Kom, Olympian Mirabai Chanu and other women sports personalities have brought glory to the country.

Nadda hailed the current Biren Singh government for improving the sex ratio and implementing the Central government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed India's first women Defence, Education, External Affairs and Finance ministers."

At present, there are 12 women ministers in the Union cabinet of the Modi government. "The BJP government always gave top priority to women's empowerment in India," he said while addressing a public gathering in Imphal.

The Centre had announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the CRPF and other paramilitary forces, Nadda said.

To lead the BJP's campaign ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections, the BJP National President has visited Manipur four times during the past three months.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March 2022 along with the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Highlighting the development projects undertaken by the Centre and the state government for the all-round development of Manipur, the BJP leader said that nearly 330 projects are being taken up while railway infrastructure is being extended up to the capital city Imphal.

Nadda said that India's first sports university being set up in Manipur would be the corridor of eastern India. He added that to take forward the northeastern region on priority, Modi visited the region 50 times in the past seven years.

"Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has established peace. Earlier, during the Congress government, blockades continued for months and year after year, now there is no blockade and fear among the people," Nadda added.

"Nearly 1,039 militants surrendered and as part of the crusade against drugs, 11,600 acre of land was made free from the cultivation of various drugs," he said.

