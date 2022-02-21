BJP govt is not for poor, but for rich; big industrialists loot banks and run away: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the recent bank fraud involving the ABG Group and alleged that the government is not for the poor but for the rich as the poor do not get loans easily whereas the "big industrialists loot the banks and run away."

Addressing a public rally here, Yadav said, "This government (BJP) isn't a government for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily, will have to put our land and house for a mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks."

The SP chief said that the pedestrians on the streets of Uttar Pradesh know that the BJP is losing the ongoing Assembly polls in the state and the Samajwadi Party is winning.

"Ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming," he said.

Yadav claimed that the youth did not get the 1 crore smartphones and tablets as promised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Be alert, BJP can do anything as they're going to lose #UttarPradeshElections... bulldozer baba (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) said he distributed 1 crore smartphones & tablets, no one received them here (in Raebareli)," he said.

The polling for the fourth phase of the seven-phased UP Assembly polls will be held on February 23.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor