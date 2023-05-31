BJP govt puts national assets on fire sale, says Kharge

New Delhi, May 31 Even as the BJP is celebrating nine years of its government at the Centre, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused it of sellling national assets to its "business friends" in the biggest "anti-national act".

"Modi government's 'fire sale' of national assets and PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' (business friends) is the single biggest 'anti-national' act. This 'destructive loot' is snatching away the job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, OBCs in shape of reservation", he said.

On May 26, the Congress too released a booklet accusing the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises it made to the people and its failures.



