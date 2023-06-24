"BJP has failed people of Manipur miserably": Congress launches fresh attack ahead of Amit Shah's all-party meet

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur, Congress on Saturday renewed its attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing the people of Manipur.

It also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter on Saturday, and said, "52 days after Manipur started burning the HM has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 pm today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish," the Congress leader said while questioning the PM's silence on the Manipur situation.

https://twitter.com/jairam_ramesh/status/1672454402093772801?s=46

Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably."

"Even so the man who brought Manipur back on the path of peace & development as CM for 3 terms between 2002 & 2017 Okram Ibobi Singhji will represent the Congress at HM's meeting. He should be listened to in all seriousness given his vast experience and deep knowledge," he added in his tweet.

Amit Shah had appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-wracked state earlier in May.

Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

The trigger was provided by a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

