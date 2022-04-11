BJP Himachal MLAs apprehensive about ticket to contest assembly polls

New Delhi, April 11 Following BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that 10-15 per cent legislators will be replaced in upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the party's sitting MLAs are in panic, apprehending denial of ticket.

The 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly election will be held along with Gujarat at the end of the year. The BJP formed the government in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 seats in the 2017 state Assembly.

A senior party functionary said Nadda's statement has given sleepless nights to all the sitting MLAs as there is no certainty about everyone getting another chance to contest the assembly polls.

"Majority of sitting MLAs are tense after Nadda's statement as now everyone is uncertain about their future. No one knows who will be among the 10 or 15 per cent who will be replaced," he said.

Another leader pointed out that replacing a few sitting MLAs will also reduce the intensity of anti-incumbency against the state government.

"Among all the sitting MLAs, those who are disconnected from people or ground are more tense after Nadda's statement as lobbying will not ensure a ticket to contest upcoming assembly polls. Still they have a few months left to improve their popularity among voters," he said.

While sitting MLAs are tense about their future, leaders seeking tickets are happy with Nadda's remark.

Leaders, eyeing tickets from a constituency from where BJP has a sitting MLA, are now seeing their chances to get the opportunity to contest the polls. They will be putting extra efforts to get the party nomination in upcoming assembly polls, a party insider said.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Sunday, Nadda had said: "There was always a possibility and it would be determined by changing circumstances. In any election, we do change 10-15 percent of the total ticket. 10 to 15 per cent tickets have been changed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur assembly elections and in Himachal Pradesh too it can be done."

While putting an end to speculation about any change of leadership in Himachal Pradesh government, Nadda had said: "The state government is performing well and there is no possibility of leadership change."

