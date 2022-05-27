BJP hits back at Congress, says it lost its vision, relevance

Attacking the Congress for pointing to "eight mega failures" of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the last eight years, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said the grand old party lost its relevance, vision as well as necessity.

"For the first time, there is complete self-reliance in the field of defence production in this India. If one cannot see this, it is the fault of the eyes, not the sight. They (Congress) are progressively moving towards a stage where their relevance and necessity are completely lost. There is a say 'one who has a vision, so is the creation'. Congress has lost its vision and creation," Trivedi said while briefing mediapersons and listing out the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Comparing India's growth rate with the economies of the developed countries, he said, "Today, there are challenging economic conditions in the world. Despite this, due to the efficient policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our growth rate is more than the inflation rate. Even today India's growth rate is 8.5 per cent and the inflation rate is 7.5 per cent. Whereas, be it our neighbours, Europe, America, or even the country they went to, the rate of inflation in most places is in double digits or very high," stated the BJP leader.

Trivedi said that in these 8 years of the Modi government, the country achieved the "biggest financial inclusion, the biggest healthcare scheme, biggest food distribution and largest vaccination programme. He said electricity and road reached every village."

"Now the process of reaching tap water in every house is going on. Today, there is the maximum foreign exchange reserves and foreign direct investment and the maximum startup in the country," said the BJP leader.

Trivedi's remarks came after Congress on Thursday launched a booklet called "8 Saal, 8 Chhal, Bhajpa Sarkar Vifal".

The Congress released a "report card" of the BJP's performance : "eight years, eight bluffs". Congress attacked the BJP-ruled Centre love the issues of inflation, unemployment, economic mismanagement, and national security and communal violence.

Congress leaders, Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken, released the booklet named 'Aath saal, Aath chhal' at a press conference stating that the Acche din promised by the BJP are nowhere and on the other hand the BJP has benefited a few industrialists.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor