BJP hits out at oppn for politicising Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, June 19 The BJP on Sunday hit back at the opposition parties, especially Congress, for politicising the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the opposition parties are politicising the armed forces reform.

"Agnipath is a scheme that shouldn't be politicised. It is sad to see the politicisation of issues concerning the nation and armed forces, but some people play their dirty politics by keeping aside national security. Today, after the way Lieutenant General Puri explained the scheme, all apprehensions have been cleared. Reform in armed forces goes back to 1989 and it was also recommended by Kargil Review Committee after Kargil war," Patra said.

Patra added that "it's very sad to see youth being misled by some who don't want the Prime Minister's vision of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' to become successful."

Referring to Congress' 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar, Patra said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should have sought reforms earlier, "She (Priyanka) did not say anything then but is now doing Satyagrah. What type of Satyagraha is this? She did nothing when our Air Force was working with depleting strength for 10 years. We brought Rafale, they politicised it and now, again, they are politicising Agnipath."

The Central government has said that 75 per cent of the youths who will come out after completing their four-year term will be accommodated in police and Central Armed Police Forces.

"Congress leaders are making brazen statements, Priyanka Gandhi saying her objective is to topple the government. Earlier, they politicised surgical and air strikes, and now they are politicising the Agnipath scheme," he said.

