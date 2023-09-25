BJP-JD(S) motive is to work together against the ruling government and to win all 28 seats in the state: HDK

With the considerable influence of JD (S) in South Karnataka where the BJP is weak, the saffron party believes that the alliance of BJP and JD(S) will make a stronghold and dominance of BJP in Karnataka in the 2024 LS Polls. In an exclusive interview with the media, the former CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy said, “We have joined NDA in the interest of people of Karnataka and against Congress, the ruling party of Karnataka which is completely indulged in corruption and working against farmers.” HDK further emphasized the party’s agenda and said that the agenda was to contest unitedly against Congress and to win all 28 seats in the state. Seat sharing is not a big issue and how many seats we will get is not important.

When asked by the Lokmat representative Anubha Jain about the key motive associated with this alliance, HDK said, “We want to save Karnataka from the corrupt hands of Congress. This alliance is just for the people of the state. We will work with the BJP as a joint opposition in Karnataka. We will work to get solutions on crucial issues like Cauvery and the Upper Krishna project unitedly. Appointing more Deputy CMs is a clear indication of the unstable government,” he added. But this move of JD(S) caused heartburn among its Muslim functionaries. Though JD(S) has always been supported by minorities. Regarding losing Muslim leaders, HDK aggressively replied, “I ask these Muslim leaders that they are merely giving the reason for alliance and leaving the party. HD Devegowda gave 4% to the community that these leaders signify. Whenever time was required or the Congress was quiet, JD(S) the party and I gave support to them. If we don’t grow, how will we protect their interests?Putting aside the speculations about whether he is becoming the leader of the opposition, HDK said, “BJP-JD(S) motive is to work together against the ruling government. The BJP functionary has so many good leaders to be appointed as the leader of the opposition.”