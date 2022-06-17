BJP, JD(U) leaders spar over Agnipath protests

Patna, June 17 The violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme on Friday turned into a political fight between the leaders of two ruling parties, the BJP and JD(U).

Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of BJP blamed the Nitish Kumar government for failing to act strongly against the agitators during the Agnipath protests.

The agitators have vandalised the house of Sanjay Jaiswal in Bettiah town and the house of deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi. The protesters also attacked the SUV of BJP MLA Vinay Bihari, and other BJP leaders in Bihar.

"Those who attacked my house were definitely not job aspirants for the defence forces. It was a well planned conspiracy to explode my house. There were other people who posed as job aspirants and vandalised my house in Bettiah," Jaiswal said.

"The way agitators have attacked the houses of BJP leaders and party's offices in different cities, only the administrations of different districts are responsible for it. They have taken a weak approach to deal with the agitators," Jaiswal said.

Following the statement of Jaiswal, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, the national president of the Janata Dal(United) immediately countered him. He said: "There is a huge discontent among the youths of the country after the announcement of Agnipath scheme. Violence has occured at several places in the country. The Center should take cognizance of this and immediately rethink the scheme. If it is not possible then properly communicate to them that it would not affect their careers adversely in future."

Following the attack on the house of Sanjay Jaiswal, the district administration of West Champaran enhanced the security.

Besides Jaiswal, the violent mobs attacked the house of Renu Devi, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari, and the residence of BJP MLA Virendra Singh in Samastipur. The agitators on Thursday attacked a BJP MLA from Warsaliganj at the Nawada railway station and the house cum clinic of Dr C.N. Singh.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the firebrand leader of the BJP, said: "The way confusion was created during the farmers' agitation and they did not get the benefits of the schemes of the Center. Similarly, confusion is being created among the students now. They do not know the benefits of the Agnipath and Agniveer scheme."

Meanwhile, the agitators continued violence in many railway stations in Bihar. They set ablaze three coaches of Farakka Express at Danapur railway station in Patna. The situation turned out of control and the ASP of Danapur, who was deployed at the spot, reportedly fired a few rounds in the air to protect himself and other police personnel from the violent mob.

Following the attack at Danapur railway station, Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna said: "We have arrested over 2 dozen people for the arson at Danapur railway station. We are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused."

In Aurangabad, the agitators set four buses on fire at a bus depot.

In Muzaffarpur, the violent mob set a goods train on fire at the Shiho railway station. A guard coach and a coach were gutted in the attack.

In Madhepura, the protesters set the front section of the BJP office on fire and damaged the properties. A large number of protesters assembled at the Madhepura railway station and vandalised railway properties.

In Sasaram, the agitators vandalised the BJP office and also set a toll plaza located on Delhi-Kolkata NH 19 on fire.

