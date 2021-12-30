BJP Kisan Morcha to organise rural sports competitions

New Delhi, Dec 30 In a massive farmer outreach programme ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, the BJP Kisan Morcha will organise sporting events in the villages. The event 'Gramin Khel Spardha' (village sports event) will be held across the country.

A senior BJP Kisan Morcha functionary said that the morcha will organise sporting events to connect with farmers and youth of rural India.

"The sporting events will be used as a platform to outreach people through sports in villages across India and especially in five states where elections will be held early next year," he said.

It is learnt that competition of traditional Indian games will be held along with popular sports and winners will be awarded including cash prizes.

In August during the monsoon season, addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the MPs to promote sports in their constituencies.

This month during the Parliamentary party meeting, all the BJP MPs were asked to hold the sports competition before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament next year.

This month in its national executive meet, BJP Kisan Morcha has also decided to form an organisational structure at the 'Gram Panchayat' level by appointing office-bearers. The Kisan Morcha has planned to make two or three members at each gram panchayat level.

Sources said that it was discussed and decided that after forming organisational structure at 90 per cent of the blocks across the country it is time to expand it at the panchayat level. "It has been decided that a Kisan Morcha team will be formed at each gram panchayat. A team of two or three members will be formed at each gram panchayat across the country. At each gram panchayat Kisan Morcha will form a team of one convenor and one or two co-convenors," a senior BJP Kisan Morcha functionary said.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be held in February-March next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor