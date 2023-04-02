BJP leader 'dismayed' over police brutality in German village

New Delhi, April 2 BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday expressed his 'dismay' over police brutality in a village in Germany.

Taking to Twitter, Panda said: "Was dismayed to read about Germany's police brutality at Lutzerath village in January this year. Protestors accused the police of 'pure violence,' & said they had been beaten 'unrestrainedly, often on the head'.

"Ind are taking note of such decline in democratic norms in Europe's biggest economy with sadness & concern," he posted.

Although the incident happened in January, Panda's remark comes close on the heels of the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction and subsequent disqualification from Parliament.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said, "It takes note of verdict, suspension from Parliament, and appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis. It expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply in Rahul Gandhi's case."

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had appreciated the comment and said, "Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor